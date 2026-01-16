Woman, her lover held for killing husband in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a woman -- a mother of four children -- for allegedly killing her husband in connivance with her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, officials said.

Station House Officer, Badgaon, Ramesh Chand said a man, identified as Matu, was stabbed to death around five months ago in Shimlana village under Badgaon police station limits.

Following the incident, Matu's brother Sandeep lodged an FIR accusing Matu's friend Saurabh, his father Mukesh and uncle Sanjeev of murder.

Police arrested Saurabh within two days of the incident and sent him to jail, while no concrete evidence was found against Mukesh and Sanjeev, the SHO said.

During the investigation, the role of the deceased's wife Pooja emerged as suspicious, after which she allegedly went into hiding to evade arrest. Despite sustained efforts, police were unable to trace her, he said.

On Friday, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Pooja from near the village. During interrogation, she initially tried to mislead investigators but later confessed that she and Saurabh had stabbed Matu to death, the officer said.

He said Matu and Saurabh worked together as tent decorators, due to which Saurabh frequently visited their place. During this period, Pooja developed an illicit relationship with Saurabh.

The duo allegedly decided to eliminate Matu as he became an obstacle in their relationship and killed him when they got the opportunity, he added.

Police have now included Pooja as an accused in the case and produced her before court, which remanded her to judicial custody, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB