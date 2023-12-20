Widow and lover tied to pole, beaten in UP'S Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP): A woman and her lover were allegedly tied to a pole and beaten here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the woman, who had allegedly eloped with her lover, returned to the village in Bharivaisi under the Farendra police station area, they said.

The angry villagers tied both of them to a pole near Campierganj-Modiganj road and beat them while the victims were pleading to leave them. The video of the incident went viral on social media, after which police swung into action.

Police said the woman, a widow and mother of five children, reportedly had a relationship with a man, due to which villagers were angry with them.

Circle Officer Pharenda Anuj Kumar Singh said that the woman was beaten up by her in-laws on suspicion of having a relationship.

A case of assault has been registered and one accused has been arrested, police said.