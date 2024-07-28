Woman, her nephew commit suicide in UP

Gonda (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A woman and her nephew committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Sunday here, apparently upset over opposition to their relationship, police said.

SHO of Itiyathok police station Durgvijay Singh said that widow Pushpa Devi (32) lived with her two children at her in-laws' house in Itiyathok area.

She was reportedly in a relationship with her nephew Ravindra Kumar (22), police said, adding that their families were against it and wanted to get him married somewhere else.

The SHO said that Pushpa and Ravindra committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Kathuwa railway crossing in the afternoon on Sunday.

Police said Pushpa is survived by an eight-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK