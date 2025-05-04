Woman, her partner arrested for killing her husband in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), May 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her husband by slitting his throat with a knife in a village here, officials said.

The victim was identified as Harendra Verma (25), they said.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said that Uma Devi and Harendra got married four years ago and they had been living together for the past year.

Police sources said that the marriage happened against Una's wishes and she was already having an affair with Jitendra Verma.

SP said that Harendra had become an "obstacle" in their affair, "to clear their path, Uma Devi allegedly called Harendra Verma, a resident of Gonda district to her maternal home under the guise of her brother's wedding. On Friday night, Jitendra lured Harendra to his in-laws' residence and, with the help of friends, murdered him by slitting his throat with a knife." The body was recovered on Saturday, he said.

Police have arrested seven individuals involved in the murder, including Uma and Jitendra, and their accomplices Mukesh Kumar, Sachin Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Santosh Mukesh Sahu, Kumar said.

Police have recovered six mobile phones used in the crime, two motorcycles, blood-stained clothing and shoes, and the knife used as the murder weapon. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR CDN HIG