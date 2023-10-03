Woman, her relatives held for husband's murder in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman and two of her relatives for allegedly killing her husband and dumping his partially burnt body in a canal in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Rambaran (21), a resident of Kapsethi village, was recovered from the Badhoin canal in the Karwi area here on September 16, Chitrakoot SP Vrinda Shukla said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's mother, a murder case was registered against unknown persons, Shukla said.

During the investigation, Rambarans's wife Pinky alias Ranjana, her sister Sangita and her husband Harishchandra were found involved in the murder and arrested on Monday evening, she added.

On September 15, Harishchandra invited Rambaran to his house for dinner and made him drink liquor. When Rambaran became inebriated, he was beaten to death by them. Meanwhile, Sangita brought a rope and strangled Rambaran, the SP said.

To hide the identity of the deceased, the accused poured petrol on his face and burnt it, after which they dumped him in the Bhadoin canal, she added.

The SP said that the trio were sent to jail on Tuesday. PTI COR NAV RPA