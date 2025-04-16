Woman, her son booked for beating three puppies to death in MP

Morena (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a woman and her son for allegedly beating three puppies to death with sticks in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after a video surfaced on social media, he said.

The incident occurred in Mahavirpura area of Morena city on Tuesday, Kotwali police station's sub inspector Shivam Chouhan said.

"Based on a complaint, a woman named Salma and her son Arman Khan were booked under provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The mother-son duo beat the puppies sitting outside their home with sticks and someone shot the video of the incident," he said.

After the video surfaced on social media, members of the Gau Raksha Samiti lodged a complaint against them, he said.

Meanwhile, one more puppy and a female dog were also found dead behind the house of the accused woman on Wednesday morning, Chouhan said.

Post-mortem of the carcasses was carried out and further action will be taken on the basis of its report, he said.