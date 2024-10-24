Woman, her son killed after their scooter falls into canal in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A woman and her 5-year-old school were killed after their scooter fell into the Malipur-Chhitauna canal here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Safreen Khatoon (27) and her son Abbas, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when four people including Safreen and her son were travelling on a scooter to reach her Padsara village. The driver of the scooter lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the Malipur-Chhitona canal, police said.

Safreen and her son drowned in the canal and the other two escaped unhurt, they said.

Bodies were sent for post-mortem, police added. PTI COR ABN HIG