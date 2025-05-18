Woman, her three children found dead in Rajasthan; police detain husband

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were found dead in a pond while the bodies of her two other children were found in a water tank in Churu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

They said preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of the woman's husband in the deaths and he has been detained.

Jethi (25) and her daughter Ishika (5) were found dead in a pond in their farm in the Sardarshahar area. Jethi's son Sanjay (2) and younger daughter Arushi (3) were found dead in a water tank there, police said.

Jethi's husband, Subhash, was searching for the four on Saturday night and had informed the family's neighbours about it, they said.

The woman's brother accused Subhash of killing her and her children. Subhas' conduct was also found to be suspicious and he has been detained. He is being questioned, they added.

Police said it is suspected that Subhash killed his wife and children by hitting them and then dumped their bodies. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. PTI SDA DIV DIV