Woman, her three children found dead in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) A woman and her three children were found dead on Tuesday in the Thanagazi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The victims have been identified as Manju Sharma (35), her daughters Shivani (11) and nine-year-old Divyanshi, and her seven-year-old son Priyanshu. They lived in the Donda ki Dhani village, Thanagazi SHO Rajesh Kumar Meena said.

The police have registered a murder case against Manju Sharma's husband Tejpal Sharma on the complaint of her brother, Meena said.

Tejpal Sharma, a nurse, has been detained and is being interrogated, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.