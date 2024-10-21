Woman, her two children die of snake bike in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman and her two children died following a snake bite in a village here, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Poonam (29) and her two children, Sakshi (11) and Tanishq (10), they said.

According to family sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night in the Sadarpur village in the Bahadurgarh area. The victims were sleeping when a snake entered the house around midnight and bit them.

Hearing them scream, the locals gathered and rushed them to a hospital, where they died, officials said.

Advertisment

Upon receiving information about the incident Sub-District Magistrate Sakshi Sharma and Circle Officer Varun Mishra reached the spot and inspected the scene. They assured the family of financial assistance. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG