Woman, her two children found dead in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

Raigarh, May 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in their home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Thursday, a police official said.

He identified the deceased as Shukanti Sahu, her son Yugal and daughter Prachi.

"They are residents of Kida village under Chhal police station limits. The bodies were discovered around 3 pm by the sarpanch and the kotwar after a foul smell started emanating from the house. Shukanti's husband Mahendra (38), a labourer, had gone for work to nearby Taraimal village," he said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. It seems they died three to four days ago. A preliminary probe has ruled out foul play," the official said. PTI COR BNM