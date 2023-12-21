Woman, her two minor children found dead; case of murder against her estranged husband

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her two minor children were found dead at a house in Thane city of Maharashtra on Thursday, following which a case of murder was registered against her estranged husband, police said.

The bodies of the three deceased were recovered from the house of the woman's brother-in-law in Kasarvadavali area of the city, they said.

The victims were identified as Bhavna Amit Bhagdi, her six-year-old daughter Khushi and eight-year-old son Ankush, the police said.

"Bhavna had married Amit Dharmaveer Bhagdi, 29, and the couple initially resided in Haryana. Some years later, his wife deserted him as she was fed up with his habit of drinking liquor. In the recent period, she came to Thane city along with her two children and started living at the house of Amit's brother Vikas," an official of Kasarvadavali police station said.

Amit, who is currently jobless, came to Thane to visit his brother's house three days back and also stayed there, he said.

"This morning, Vikas left home for his work as a housekeeping staffer. Around 11.30 am, when he returned home, he was shocked to find his sister-in-law and her two children lying motionless in a pool of blood with a blood-stained cricket bat lying next to their bodies," he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that a case of murder was registered against Amit and an operation was launched to trace him. PTI COR NP