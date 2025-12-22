Woman, her two sons die of “food poisoning” in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman and her two sons died of suspected food poisoning in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits.

The deceased were identified as Golap Sahu and her sons Bharat Sahu (30) and Litu Sahu (24).

The family had reportedly consumed chicken, spinach and rice for dinner on Sunday night, after which their health deteriorated.

They were rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead, the officials said.

Additional District Medical Officer Dillip Kumar Patnaik said preliminary investigation points to food poisoning as the possible cause of death, adding that the exact reason would be confirmed after post-mortem examination.