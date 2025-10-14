Woman hit by a stray bullet fired by minor in Arunachal's West Siang

Itanagar, Oct 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet fired by a minor in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the minor stole the .22 bore rifle of his employer and was hunting birds when a stray bullet hit Yater Gamlin Potom at Aalo on Sunday evening.

Fearing repercussions, the minor left the gun and went into hiding, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Yomcha Police Station under various sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

The minor and his employer, a police sub-inspector serving as the officer-in-charge of Yomcha Police Station, have been taken into custody for investigation, police said.

The victim was rushed to Yomcha health centre, from where she was referred to Aalo general hospital for further treatment.

After undergoing a CT scan and other tests, doctors referred her to Dibrugarh in Assam for treatment due to severe injuries, including damage to internal organs.

The victim is admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Dibrugarh, where her condition is stated to be stable now, police said. PTI CORR RG