Woman holds unique protest against bad roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) A woman staged a unique protest against the civic body by sitting in water on a pothole-ridden road in Nagole here and demanded that the authorities take up repair work on the stretch.

Advertisment

The woman said she resorted to the act to highlight the condition of the roads in the area and sought immediate fixing of the pot holes to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

A video of the woman sitting in the water-filled pothole has surfaced on social media.

Some residents of the area also joined in the protest, holding a placard that read "we want safe roads...won't you??".

Advertisment

The woman told media that when she took up the matter with the civic officials, she was told that budget has been allotted to lay the road.

However, the officials did not give a time line to resolve the problem, she said.

"I have counted, there are 30 potholes between Uppal and Nagole. This is pathetic and I could not take it anymore. We are facing this problem everyday. I purposely sat in it. We request (civic body) to solve this issue," the protestor said and claimed that her children had earlier fallen in the pothole.

The woman protested for a few minutes and later left, an official at Nagole police station said. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH