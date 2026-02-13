Woman hospitalised after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi;

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was hospitalised after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi following a quarrel with a man on Friday, police said.

Police received a call around 1 pm reporting that a girl had jumped from a hotel located on the 60 Feet Road near the Farsh Bazar area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, had checked into the hotel along with a 22-year-old man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition was not immediately known, police added.

Police said further enquiry is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings. PTI SSJ SSJ SHS SHS