Woman hurls toilet cleaner on man during his pre-wedding ceremony in UP

Ballia (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman threw toilet cleaner on a man's face during his pre-wedding ceremony in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Lakshmi arrived at the ceremony carrying toilet cleaner in a plastic bag and hurled it on the face of Rakesh Bind (26), they said.

According to locals, Lakshmi had an affair with Rakesh in the past and was angry over his marriage, the police said.

Both are residents of Chhitauni village under Bansdih Road police station area, they added.

Rakesh suffered burns in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while the accused has been taken into custody, the police said.

SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said a case under section 326B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Lakshmi on the complaint of the victim's mother Muni Devi.

The police are interrogating the accused but preliminary investigation has revealed that Lakshmi had thrown toilet cleaner on Rakesh, SHO Pandey said. PTI COR SAB BHJ