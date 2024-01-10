Woman, husband, daughter killed by family in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A woman her husband and their daughter were allegedly killed by her father and brother in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandni Kumari (23), Chandan Kumar (40) and Roshni Kumari (2). The accused have been identified as Pappu Singh and his son Dheeraj Kumar Singh.

According to villagers Chandan Kumar and Chandani Kumari had a love marriage three years ago. Chandani's father was unhappy over the marriage.

"The incident took place at around 4.25 pm on Tuesday when the trio were returning to their home in Navtolia village. When Pappu Singh noticed them, he first stopped them and started hitting them with an iron road. They fell unconscious. According to family members of the deceased, Pappu's son-Dheeraj Singh then shot them from point-blank range. All three died on the spot", the police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

However, the accused managed to flee.

Immediately after the incident, senior police officers along with forensic experts, reached the spot. Bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Naugachia Om Prakash Arun said, "According to villagers the deceased Chandan Kumar and Chandani Kumari had a love marriage three years ago. Chandani's family was not happy with her marriage. The matter is being further investigated…We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused". PTI COR PKD RG