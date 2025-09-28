Woman, husband electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 28 (PTI) A woman and her husband were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a submerged electric wire at Pandrasali in West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Purgun Hembram (30) stepped onto the live wire on the paddy field where water had accummulated due to rainfall, and was electrocuted on Saturday night, he said.

Her husband, Veer Singh Hembram (36), lost his life after being electrocuted when he tried to rescue his wife, Officer-in-Charge of Pandrasali thana outpost, Mrinal Kumar, said.

A police team went to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent those for post-mortem, the officer said. PTI BS RBT