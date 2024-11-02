Woman 'hypnotised', robbed in Jaipur; 2 held

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The police in Jaipur have arrested two men for allegedly 'hypnotising' a woman and robbing her of her gold chain and ring, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The arrested persons have been identified as Jasvir alias Sonu (34) and Dimple Singh (30). The gold chain has been recovered from their possession, police said.

On October 24, the two men entered Samridhi Apartment on the pretext of collecting donations. When the woman came out of her flat, they allegedly hypnotised her before fleeing from the spot with her gold chain and ring, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Digant Anand said the accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. PTI AG ARI