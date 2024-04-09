Woman in extra-marital relationship arrested for killing two children

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday for allegedly killing her two children as she wanted to live with her paramour, police said on Tuesday.

Sheetal Pole, the woman, allegedly killed her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son on March 31, an official said.

She wanted to leave her husband and marry the man she was having an affair with, and felt the children to be obstacles, he said.

On the evening of March 31, Sheetal allegedly smothered the kids when her husband was not at home. When the husband returned, she told him that they were sleeping.

On finding the children motionless, the husband rushed them to the Alibag civil hospital where both were declared dead on arrival.

During questioning, police found discrepancies in Sheetal's version of the events. Eventually she confessed to the crime, the official said.

The man with whom she was in illicit relationship was also questioned.

A court on Tuesday granted police her custody for three days and further probe was underway, said the official. PTI DC KRK