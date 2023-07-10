Woman, infant daughter electrocuted in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her infant daughter were electrocuted in Bahrehar township of the district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Wazirpur village in the afternoon, they said.

Rani who was carrying her eight-month-old daughter in her lap had switched on the tullu pump in the house and both got electrocuted, SHO Basrehar Bechan Singh said.

They were rushed to a hospital by the family members where the doctor declared them dead, the SHO said, adding that bodies were sent for post-mortem. PTI COR SAB NB NB