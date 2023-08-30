Woman, infant killed in accident in UP

Budaun (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A woman and her infant son were killed while her husband and a relative sustained injuries after their motorcycle came under the wheels of a tractor-trolley near here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad Highway, they said.

Pooja (24), her nine-month-old son Ansh, husband Aman and a family member were going to Bilari to meet some relatives, Kotwali Inspector Sanjeev Shukla said.

While overtaking the tractor-trolley, Aman lost control over the motorcycle and collided with it. Pooja and her son were crushed by the tractor-trolley, he said.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Chandausi, police said. PTI COR SAB MNK RHL