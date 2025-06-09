Woman, infant son die in house fire in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her nine-month-old son died in a fire that broke out in a house under the Naraini police station area of Banda district, a police officer said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Anita (24) and her son Parth.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Naraini Krishnakant Tripathi, the incident took place when a fire suddenly broke out in a house in Devin Nagar locality.

The officer said at the time of the incident, Anita, her son and her mother-in-law were present inside the house. The husband, Shivam, is abroad, while Anita's father-in-law died a few years ago.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

However, the parents of Anita, who was married three years ago, are alleging that she was burnt to death for dowry.

Police said the probe into the matter has begun, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ