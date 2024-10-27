Woman influencer held in theft case in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI) A woman, who is a social media influencer, was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a relative's house in this district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Mubeena (26), reportedly has several followers on social media platforms.

Chithara police arrested the woman on Saturday based on a complaint from her husband's sister.

As per the complaint, she had stolen several sovereigns of gold from her sister-in-law's house when they were away last month.

She was nabbed based on CCTV visuals and bank transaction details, police said.

After interrogation, she also confessed to having stolen gold ornaments from her friend's house some time back, a police officer said.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS, police added. PTI LGK KH