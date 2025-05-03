Woman injured after being hit by car during morning walk

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car when she was jogging on the road with her husband in Malad area of Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Mindspace locality in Malad (West) around 6 am, a police official said here.

The woman, identified as Pooja Verma, was hit by a white car, following which its driver ran away from the spot.

After the incident, local people as well as an auto driver rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

After the incident, the Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR against the unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NP