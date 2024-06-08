Woman injured after being shot at by bike-borne assailants in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was injured and remains unconscious after she was allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants at Dwarka expressway here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 9.20 pm on Friday near a petrol pump when Pallavi Sharma, a beautician living in the Riddhi-Siddhi Society in sector 102, was running errands on her scooty, the police said.

According to the police, as soon as Sharma reached near the petrol pump, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and shot at her, causing her to fall from her scooty.

The bullet struck her waist and exited through her stomach, they said. Both the assailants fled the scene, the police said.

Some cab drivers rushed Sharma to a nearby private hospital, where she remains unconscious, the police said.

They said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

"We are examining the CCTV footage of the area and investigating all angles. We have got some crucial leads and the accused will be arrested soon," Station House Officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, Yashveer Singh said. Sharma had been living here for the past 13 years with her two sons -- aged 12 and seven -- after separating from her husband in Chandigarh. Her father, Rajkumar Sharma, reached the hospital after receiving the information about the incident from the police.

"I have no information about any rivalry involving my daughter. We can only get more information once my daughter regains consciousness," Rajkumar, who is a native of Punjab, said. Following the complaint of the father of the woman, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and under arms act at Rajendra Park police station, the police said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ