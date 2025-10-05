Woman injured after high-end speeding car rams into three vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) A person driving a high-end car allegedly in a drunken state rammed the vehicle into two other cars and a two-wheeler, seriously injuring a woman pillion rider here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a traffic signal under the limits of Narsingi Police Station on Saturday, they said.

A video of the incident was broadcast by local TV channels.

Based on a complaint, police said the man driving the car at "high speed" negligently hit the complainant's car and another car besides one two-wheeler.

The woman who was riding pillion sustained serious injuries in the incident and was shifted to hospital.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the high-end car was allegedly in a drunken state and fled after the accident.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.