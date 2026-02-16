Woman injured after man attacks her with knife in Delhi's Budh Vihar

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A woman sustained serious injuries after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife in Delhi's Budh Vihar area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rohini Sector 24 when the man allegedly attacked the woman on her neck, they said, adding that the man has been apprehended.

A police team reached the scene after receiving information and initiated legal proceedings.

The 23-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, police said, noting that doctors are monitoring her.

According to the police, the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles are being examined.