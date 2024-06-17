Woman injured as buffalo gores, tosses her

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) A woman sustained multiple injuries when a buffalo charged at her and tossed her after dragging her for some distance by its horns in Tiruvottiyur here on Monday.

In a video that went viral, the woman could be seen walking on the road with her backpack and all of a sudden a buffalo charges at her. The buffalo could be seen lowering its head and gored the woman. After spinning her around holding the woman by the horns, the animal could be seen charging a few men who rushed to the victim's rescue.

After releasing the woman, the animal runs berserk knocking down a few two-wheelers and bicycles parked on the road. It was overpowered by the locals.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation authorities shifted the buffalo to the civic body's cattle depot at Perambur here.

"No one has claimed ownership of the buffalo. So far the GCC has impounded 1,117 stray cattle this year," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the victim identified as Madhumathi is undergoing treatment at a hospital here for several injuries.

"I was walking to my relative's house when the buffalo charged at me and dragged me. It ripped my thigh," Madhumathi told reporters. She received 50 stitches. PTI JSP JSP SS