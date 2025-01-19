Woman injured as chunk of plaster falls from ceiling at Thane chawl

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman sustained injuries when a chunk of plaster from the ceiling of her house fell on her in a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a 20-year-old chawl in the Vitawa area of Kalwa (east) late on Saturday night, the official said.

The disaster management cell was alerted by the civic hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said the affected room has been vacated and sealed, as the remaining portion of the ceiling is in a precarious state. PTI COR ARU