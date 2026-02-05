Woman injured as glass object thrown at moving Udaipur-Ajmer Express

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) A woman was injured after an unidentified person allegedly threw an object, possibly a bottle, at a moving Udaipur-Ajmer Express train on Thursday morning, police said.

The object hit the woman on her face, which caused severe injuries. After seeing the woman bleeding, passengers panicked and pulled the emergency chain. The train was halted for some time.

The incident took place near Meghwalon Ki Ghati village in the Debari area shortly after the train departed from Rana Pratap Nagar railway station.

The injured woman, who was travelling with her sister, was taken to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Government railway police reached the spot and started an investigation to identify the attacker and ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Police said glass pieces were found near the woman's seat, suggesting that a bottle may have been thrown. The matter is being investigated.