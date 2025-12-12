Woman injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Dec 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Thursday when the victim, identified as Lachhi Madvi, a resident of Chuchkonta village under Farsegarh police station limits, had gone to a nearby forest to graze her cattle, a police official here said.

She inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED triggering the blast causing injuries on her legs, he said.

She was rushed to a local health centre, from where she is being shifted to Bijapur district hospital on Friday, he added.

The Maoists often plant IEDs along the road, dirt tracks and in forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. Civilians and cattle have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past.