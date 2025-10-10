Woman injured as stray dog bites off part of her ear in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was severely injured after a stray dog bit off part of her ear in Guruvayur here on Friday, health officials said.

Wahida was clearing weeds in front of her house when the stray dog suddenly attacked her without provocation at around 5.30 pm.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot, chased the dog away and shifted her to Kunnamkulam Taluk Government Hospital. She was later referred to the Thrissur Government Medical College for further treatment.

Hospital authorities said Wahida’s condition was stable.

Local residents said that at least three stray dog attacks had been reported in the area recently.