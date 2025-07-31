Woman injured in accidental firing in Dharavi: History-sheeter arrested

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested in connection with a firing incident in Dharavi in Mumbai some days ago in which a 32-year-old woman sustained injuries to the hand, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Sunday night on 90 Feet road when the victim was making some purchases, the Shahunagar police station official said.

"We have arrested Azhar Sheikh alias Ajju, who has criminal cases against his name, including that of murder. It is a case of accidental firing. He did not mean to target the woman. We held him on the basis of CCTV footage of the vicinity. He has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act," the official said.

Sheikh was remanded in police custody for four days, the official added.