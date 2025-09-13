Woman injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured in a bear attack in a remote village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

Rubina Begum was attacked outside her house in Gagrian, Sawjian area around 5.30 am, they said.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and managed to chase the bear back into a nearby forest, they said.

Begum was admitted to a hospital in Poonch for treatment.

Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has requested the wildlife protection department for necessary measures to prevent frequent black bear incursions into human habitats. PTI TAS RHL