Woman injured in bear attack on outskirts of ​​Dehradun

Rishikesh, Dec 19 (PTI) A woman was injured in a bear attack in the Thano forest range on the outskirts of Dehradun, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Thursday at Gadool village located within the Thano range.

Sushila Devi, the victim, was taken to the Himalayan Institute Hospital near Dehradun, where she is reported to be out of danger, the officials said.

Acting Divisional Forest Officer, Amit Kunwar, has urged residents of the area to remain vigilant, given that the bear responsible for the attack has not yet gone into hibernation.

He also warned that the bear's aggressive behaviour could pose risks to people living near the forested area.