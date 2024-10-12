Woman injured in bee attack in Kerala dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman died after suffering injuries when a swarm of bees stung her and others while cleaning bushes in a nearby village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as Susheela, a native of Mulayara in Aruvikkara village panchayat, located some kilometers away from here.

Over 20 labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) including Susheela, were injured in the bee attack while engaged in their daily work on October 7.

Susheela had been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the Medical College Hospital here and breathed her last on Friday night. While others were discharged from the hospital, the condition of one more woman labourer was reportedly to be critical, police added. PTI LGK KH