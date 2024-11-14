Woman injured in chain snatching incident dies in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman who was injured after falling from a moving two-wheeler when miscreants tried to snatch her gold chain, died here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as U Bishnu Patra, a resident of Bhubaneswar, they said.

The incident happened on Monday when Bishnu and her husband were travelling to Harirajpur's Somanath Temple from Bhubaneswar, an officer of Airfield police station said.

Two unidentified miscreants on a bike chased them and tried to snatch the gold chain from Bishnu. However, they failed. The miscreants again chased them and tried to snatch the chain. In the process, Bishnu fell from the moving bike and sustained serious head injury, the police officer said.

Advertisment

She was admitted to a private hospital here after she sustained severe head injury and was in critical condition, said a family member of the deceased. She died at hospital here on Wednesday evening, he said.

Airfield police station here registered a case against the unidentified chain snatchers and started an investigation, the police officer said. PTI BBM BBM RG