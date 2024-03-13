Woman injured in crossfire during encounter between security forces, Naxalites

Bijapur, Mar 13 (PTI) A woman was injured after being caught in crossfire between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight took place around 3 pm in the forest near Bodga village when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

The operation, involving the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), had been launched on Tuesday following inputs about the presence of members of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Naxalites in the area, he said.

After the encounter ended, a huge cache of explosives, Maoist literature and items of daily use were recovered from the spot.

Police subsequently learnt that a woman named Rahe Oyam (44) sustained bullet injuries in crossfire. She was immediately taken to the Bhairamgarh community health centre and from there to the Medical College Hospital, Dimrapal, in Jagdalpur.

Some Naxalites were reported to be injured but their colleagues dragged them inside the forest, the police official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area. PTI TKP KRK