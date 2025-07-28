Woman injured in Dharavi after bullet hits hand; case registered against unidentified person

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A woman sustained bullet injuries to her hand in a firing incident in Mumbai's Dharavi area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on 90 Feet road on Sunday night and the identity of the shooter as well as other details of the chain of events have not been ascertained as yet despite thorough checking of CCTV footage from the vicinity, the Dharavi police station official informed.

"The 32-year-old woman was standing along the road to make purchases when she was hit on the hand by a bullet, leaving her with major injuries. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 109 (attempt to murder) as well as Arms Act. All efforts are on to crack the case," he said. PTI ZA BNM