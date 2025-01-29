Woman injured in drunken clash between 2 groups in Dehradun, case against 3 accused

Dehradun, February 6 (PTI) A young woman was injured during a fight between two groups in the Patel Nagar area of ​​Dehradun in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at a cafe where the woman, identified as Mahi, and her friends had gone to celebrate a birthday party.

During the party, Mahi and her friends, who were allegedly intoxicated at the time, got into an argument with a man, identified as Ayush Rawat, and others at the cafe. The argument escalated into violence in which Mahi sustained a head injury, officials said.

After the incident, Mahi was medically examined at the Doon Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered a head injury from a hard and blunt object. The medical report also stated that Mahi had consumed alcohol, officials added.

Based on a complaint filed by Mahi's brother, a case has been registered against Rawat, Surja Rana, and Himanshu, and an investigation has been launched.

Police are raiding the homes and other possible locations of the named accused to apprehend them, officials said. PTI DPT MPL MPL