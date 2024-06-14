Woman injured in fire that killed 5 in Ghaziabad remains critical

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A woman who sustained severe burns in a fire incident that killed five persons here remained critical, police said on Friday.

Her nephew, six-year-old Arsh Rehman, was admitted to a Delhi hospital with 25 per cent burn injuries was released on Friday, they said.

According to police, the fire occurred in a building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on Wednesday night.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7 months) and Farheen alias Parveen (25).

Uzma, 22, and Arsh ran towards the balcony when the fire broke out and were rescued by the neighbours with the help of a ladder.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor of a two-storied house where foam was stored for fabrication work. The foam caught fire and spread to the rest of the house.

"House owner Sharik did not inform the fire brigade about it just after the incident because he was running a factory without any permission and the foam including some chemicals were hoarded illegally," Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said.

He added that around 9.15 pm, the fire tenders reached naer the spot but due to narrow lanes and encroachment, the firefighters could not reach the building. A 300-meter hose pipe was later used to douse the fire.

"We will launch an awareness programme with the help of civic bodies to keep the roads and streets encroachment-free so that fire tenders may reach the spot well in time," the CFO said.