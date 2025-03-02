Woman injured in leopard attack in Sikkim

Gangtok, Mar 2 (PTI) A woman was injured in a leopard attack in Sikkim's Namchi district on Sunday, Forest officials said.

The woman was collecting cattle fodder in the forested Melli Dara area when the leopard attacked her. Local people hearing her cries for help rushed to the spot and rescued her while the leopard fled away, they said.

The woman was taken to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for treatment, they said.

Forest officials have urged local residents to exercise caution while venturing into forested areas. PTI COR RG