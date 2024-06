Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured in an LPG cylinder explosion inside her residence in Baguihati area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 9.30 am in Arjunpur area in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he added. PTI SCH RBT