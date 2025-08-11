Woman injured in road accident succumbs to injuries

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) A woman, who was seriously injured along with her minor daughter and son in a 'hit and run' case in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rebati Raul of Patrapada area here under Khandagiri police station limits.

A speeding vehicle hit Rebati, her eight-year-old daughter and three year three-year-old son when they were crossing the busy National Highway-16 near Patrapada area here on Saturday evening, the police said. Rebati's minor daughter Jagruti died on the spot while she was under treatment in AIIMS hospital here.

Expressing deep grief over the death of the mother-daughter duo, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ax-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

After Rebati's death, locals staged a protest and blocked the NH-16 for nearly two hours from 4 pm near Patrapada on Monday.

Due to the protest, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the NH.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the driver of the vehicle which hit Rebati and her two children.

"Though three days have passed since the accident, why the driver of the vehicle not been arrested yet?" asked a protester. After getting assurance from police officers, the locals withdrew their road blockade.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, "The vehicle has been seized from Jatni area. We have identified the accused driver, who is absconding. We will arrest him soon." PTI BBM BBM RG