Woman injured in shootout between two groups in MP's Morena

Morena, Aug 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds after a clash broke out between two rival groups in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city on Monday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, around 11 shots were heard during the exchange of fire that took place near Chhoti Lalor railway crossing, and it lasted nearly 10 minutes.

There was a longstanding dispute between Phool Singh Jatav and Nawab Singh Jatav over local dominance, and the rival groups had clashed on several occasions in the past, Morena CSP Deepali Chandolia told reporters.

She said the sons of Phool Singh and Nawab Singh were involved in a drunken brawl a few days ago.

On Monday morning, Phool Singh, accompanied by three persons carrying weapons, went to Nawab Singh's house, where a scuffle broke out.

The official said Nawab Singh and his family members allegedly attacked them and opened fire, following which both sides fired at each other.

Sunita Jatav, who was part of Phool Singh's group, suffered bullet injuries to her chest and back and was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors referred her to Gwalior for advanced treatment due to her critical condition, she said.

Senior officers and police personnel reached the scene of the shootout and launched a search for the accused. A heavy police deployment is in place in the area.

The official said that cases have been registered against members of both groups, and an investigation is underway.