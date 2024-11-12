Woman injured in Srinagar market grenade attack dies

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) A woman, who was injured in a grenade attack at a popular flea market here earlier this month, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

Twelve people were injured in the November 3 grenade attack at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here.

The 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at the SMHS Hospital this morning. She was identified as Abida, a resident of the Naidkhai area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, the officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed grief over Abida's death.

They offered their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that her soul rests in eternal peace. Their thoughts and prayers are with her three young children during this incredibly difficult time, an NC spokesperson said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Abida who passed away today as result of the injuries she sustained in the terror attack (a) few days ago in Srinagar. May her soul rest in Paradise. My prayers for her three little kids," Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said on X.

In a post on X, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said, "Abida Sumaya, a mother to three children who succumbed to her injuries in the TRC grenade attack, isn't just a grim statistic. Her death is a cruel reminder of how this never-ending cycle of violence continues to consume innocent lives. A raging uncontrollable fire that destroys everything it touches." Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condoled Abida's death.

"Saddened to hear that a woman who had sustained injuries in the recent grenade attack near TRC has succumbed to her injuries. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace," he said.

People's Conference chief and MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone said, "My condolences to the family of Abida Sumaiya, who passed away after sustaining injuries in the TRC grenade attack. My thoughts are with the family who have to bear this irreparable loss. A mother of three children... May Allah grant them the courage to bear this loss. May Allah grant her Jannat." Police have arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were involved in the grenade attack. PTI SSB DIV DIV