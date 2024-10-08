Woman injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A woman was injured in a tiger attack in a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred when Aarti went to the fields to collect fodder for livestock. Suddenly, a tiger hidden in a sugarcane field attacked her. Hearing her screams, nearby workers raised an alarm, which scared the tiger away," Manish Singh, Deputy Director of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), said adding a probe is underway.

Singh said Aarti was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

A local villager informed forest officials that the tiger had initially attempted to prey on a cow grazing in the field before attacking Aarti, he said.

The officer suspected that the incident "may have" originated from the Lakhimpur forest area.