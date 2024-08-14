Woman injured while trying to catch robber in Thane

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was injured when she tried to chase a robber and stop him from fleeing with her valuables of Rs 31,500 in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Tuesday at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate area and efforts were on to nab the culprit, they said.

The woman was sleeping in her apartment located on the first floor of a building when the robber entered the house by opening the door through a gap in an adjacent window, an official from Srinagar police station said.

The robber grabbed her by the neck, snatched her gold ring and 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) valued at Rs 31,500 and then started running away, he said.

The victim chased the robber for a short distance. During the pursuit, he threw a knife at the woman due to which she received injuries on her hand, the official said.

After being unable to chase him further due to the injury, the woman reported the incident to the Srinagar police.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against the unidentified robber under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309(6) (causing hurt during an attempt to commit robbery) and 333 (house trespass with preparation to cause hurt or wrongful restraint), the official said.

Search was on for the culprit, he added. PTI COR GK